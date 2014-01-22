United Technologies profit tops Wall Street estimates

Jan 22 United Technologies Corp, the
world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners,
reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit that topped Wall Street
estimates, helped by a stronger performance across its
businesses.
The diversified manufacturer, which also produces Pratt &
Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, said net income
fell 29 percent to $1.46 billion due to a big year-earlier gain
from the sale of several industrial businesses.
But earnings from continuing operations jumped 53 percent to
$1.45 billion, or $1.58 per share. That topped the analysts'
average estimate of $1.53 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.