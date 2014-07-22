版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-United Technologies says Q2 China orders at otis elevators division were flat

July 22 United Technologies Corp comments on Q2 conference call: * Says Q2 China orders at otis elevators division were flat * Says increase in 2014 sales forecast due primarily to Canadian helicopter

agreement
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐