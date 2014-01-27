版本:
2014年 1月 28日 星期二

United Technologies weighs options for Sikorsky copter unit-report

Jan 27 United Technologies Corp is weighing options for its Sikorsky helicopter unit, including a potential sale or spinoff, industry publication Defense News reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

United Technologies shares were up 1.4 percent in afternoon trading, against lower U.S. markets. Sikorsky manufactures the Black Hawk military helicopter.

A United Technologies spokesman said the company does not comment on market rumors.
