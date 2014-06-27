Sikorsky warns of consequences if Pentagon breaks multiyear deal

| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, said on Thursday it hoped
Pentagon officials would realize that reneging on the final year
of a five-year helicopter contract would undermine confidence in
future deals and drive up costs.
Sam Mehta, president of Sikorsky Defense Systems and
Services, said he realized U.S. military officials were in a
difficult position given mandatory cuts in defense spending, but
that his company and others viewed the Navy's plan to truncate
its multiyear agreement as a "serious concern."
"If you violate one multiyear agreement, you basically
undermine the basis for all multiyear contracting, which has
delivered billions of dollars of savings to the DoD (Department
of Defense)," Mehta told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"I don't know how the DoD would be able to face a contractor
again and ask them to make long-term commitments on things like
pricing," Mehta said, noting that companies would be skeptical
about making such agreements if the Pentagon set a precedent for
backing out of the deals later.
Mehta said lawmakers and military officials generally agreed
that the move should be a "last recourse" and Sikorsky had not
found anyone who favored the plan as a good way to save money.
"Once they understand the amount of savings they'll be
forgoing in buying aircraft from Sikorsky going forward, and
also buying aircraft or other military equipment from other
suppliers, I think cooler heads will prevail," he said.
Outgoing Pentagon Comptroller Robert Hale this week told
Reuters he hoped the Pentagon could avoid breaking the multiyear
deal with Sikorsky, depending on how its broader budget
negotiations with Congress turned out.
He said Pentagon officials realized that such a move was a
big concern for the industry, and could be costly since
contracts were generally structured with penalties for early
termination. But budget pressures left Navy leaders little
choice, given their greater need to restore training and
maintenance, he said.
Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley earlier this month said
the 29 helicopters in question were tied to the fate of the
Navy's 11th aircraft carrier. If Congress funded continued
operation of the 11th carrier, he said, funding for the
helicopters needed for the flight deck would also be restored.
He also said the Sikorsky contract would not be affected
until fiscal 2016, which meant there was still time to work out
a solution. "We have a long way to go," Stackley told reporters
after a Pentagon briefing.
