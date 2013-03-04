Pratt & Whitney uncovers fraudulent engine-testing scheme - WSJ

March 4 Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United
Technologies Corp, uncovered a fraudulent scheme of
testing engine parts by another unit of United Tech, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday.
The investigation, which began in 2011 and hadn't been
reported publicly before, "uncovered an elaborate, years-long
effort to doctor metallurgical test results, so as to make
certain engine forgings appear to meet extra-stringent standards
when they actually fell short," the Journal said, citing Pratt
officials.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration launched a formal
administrative proceeding after being informed by Pratt of its
probe, the Journal said.
The break-up of the testing scheme, which was allegedly
carried out by United Tech's Carmel Forge Ltd unit in Israel,
would affect thousands of engine parts used on business jets and
turboprop aircraft around the world, the business daily said.
The metal parts in question were used in engines made by
Pratt & Whitney's Canadian operations and do not pose any safety
hazard, the Journal reported.
Pratt spokesman Jay DeFrank told the Journal "he wasn't
aware of another instance in which Pratt & Whitney
quality-control experts have seen falsification of this
magnitude."
Pratt & Whitney and Carmel Forge officials were not
immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters
outside regular U.S. business hours.