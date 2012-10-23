UPDATE 1-FDA rejects United Therapeutics' oral hypertension drug

* Co says will focus on gaining approval within 4 years

* Shares down as much as 11 pct after-market (Adds conference call details, analysts' comments, background)

Oct 23 United Therapeutics Corp said U.S. health regulators rejected its oral drug to treat high blood pressure, sending the company's shares down nearly 11 percent after market.

The drug treprostinil diethanolamine is designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) - a potentially life-threatening condition characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, burdening the heart.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cited the drug's inability to show a statistically significant effect in patients taking the 6-minute walk test during clinical trials.

The company said it was surprised the FDA also questioned the drug's inability to keep the patients' condition from worsening, as that was not the main goal of its study.

The agency added it was unsure if another clinical study would alter its impressions, but suggested that if the company goes ahead with one, it should consider more frequent dosing.

"The FDA has given some guidance in terms of what they would like to see for an approvable study and the next task for us is to work with the FDA and satisfy each of their concerns," a senior United Therapeutics' executive said on a conference call with analysts.

United, which gets a majority of its revenue from the sale of its injectible and inhaled PAH drugs Remodulin and Tyvaso, respectively, said it will focus on getting the oral version approved within the next four years.

The company, which is testing the same drug for PAH in another study, could get the oral version approved earlier than four years if it is able to modify it to satisfy the FDA's concerns, Wedbush Securities analyst Liana Moussatos said.

Inhaled and continuous infusions, which are currently used by many PAH patients, are very invasive, which is why an oral version would be well accepted by the market, the analyst noted.

On Monday, German drug giant Bayer presented promising results from a late-stage of its experimental PAH pill riociugat.

Swiss biotechnology company Actelion Ltd's Tracleer and Gilead Sciences Inc's Letairis have a significant share of the PAH market.

The company's shares were trading down 8 percent at $48.99 after market. They closed at $53.28 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)