UPDATE 2-FDA rejects United Therapeutics' oral hypertension drug again

* Rejects resubmission filed in February
* Co likely to conduct fresh late-stage trial - analyst
* Shares down 2 pct
(Adds company comment, details)
By Vrinda Manocha
March 25 Biotechnology company United
Therapeutics Corp said the oral version of its drug to
treat hypertension was rejected for the second time by U.S.
health regulators, sending its shares down as much as 7 percent
in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
The drugmaker had resubmitted its marketing approval
application last month, and an analyst said the fresh rejection
was likely to necessitate new trials and a delay of about four
years before the company tried again.
The drug, treprostinil diolamine, was first rejected by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October after it had
failed to show statistically significant results in patients
taking a six-minute walk test during clinical studies.
The company would now probably conduct another late-stage
trial for the drug as it had originally planned, Wedbush analyst
Liana Moussatos told Reuters. After the first rejection, the
company had said that it could take four years to conduct a new
trial and make a new application, she said.
However, "they did some additional analysis and brought in
some historical data and thought they would give it another
shot," she added.
United Therapeutics already has a treprostinil injection
named Remodulin and an orally inhaled version Tyvaso on the
market to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a disease
characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the pulmonary
artery that carries blood from the heart to the lungs.
The FDA's latest rejection letter did not contain any new
issues, the company's vice president for business development,
Martin Auster, told Reuters.
"Our infused and inhaled versions have only penetrated a
fraction of the market," Auster said. "We believe an orally
delivered offering would be preferred by patients and
physicians."
Wedbush's Moussatos said United Therapeutics did not need
oral treprostinil to maintain its growth. She had earlier
projected $399 million in peak annual sales for the drug, but
had not included the oral variant in her model.
Remodulin, the company's lead product, accounted for $458
million in revenue last year, about half of United
Therapeutics's net revenue. The company also sells Adcirca, an
oral tablet to treat PAH.
United Therapeutics' PAH drugs compete with Gilead Sciences
Inc's Letairis, Pfizer's Revatio and Swiss
biotechnology company Actelion Ltd's Tracleer and
Veletri.
United Therapeutics shares, which have risen about 14
percent since the drug was first rejected last year, were down
about 2 percent at $59.73 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)