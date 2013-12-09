United Therapeutics receives subpoena for 3 drugs

Dec 9 United Therapeutics Corp said it
received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services regarding marketing practices used to sell three of its
drugs to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
The subpoena, which follows an investigation by the
Department of Justice, requires the company to submit documents
regarding its Remodulin injection, Tyvaso inhalation solution
and Adcirca tablets, the company said on Monday.
These three drugs are the only treatments for which United
Therapeutics holds marketing approval from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration, according to the company's website.
PAH is increased pressure in the arteries of the lungs.
These arteries carry blood from the heart to the lungs to pick
up oxygen.
The company said it planned to cooperate with the
investigation.
Shares of the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company closed
at $90.97 on the Nasdaq on Friday.