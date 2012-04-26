UPDATE 1-United Therapeutics 1st-qtr beats estimates

* Q3 EPS $1.29 vs est $0.93/shr
April 26 United Therapeutics Corp's
first-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by
strong sales of its hypertension drugs.
United Therapeutics reported a net income of $70.8 million,
or $1.29 per share, from $16.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a
year ago.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $204.2 million.
Revenue from its drug Tyvaso grew 47 percent, while sales of
Adcirca almost doubled from the year-ago quarter. Both drugs are
used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn
93 cents a share on revenue of $203.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which develops and markets drugs for
cardiovascular and infectious diseases, reaffirmed that it
expects 2012 revenue to be in a range of 5 percent above or
below $875 million.
Shares of the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company closed
at $43.13 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.