BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29 United Therapeutics Corp reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' estimates due to higher expenses.
Net income fell to $62.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter, from $78.1 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
The biotechnology company said selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 37 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.
Total revenue rose 25 percent to $302.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.59 per share on revenue of $279 million, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.