Almunia: merged Universal/EMI market share under 40 pct in Europe

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 A combined Universal Music
Group and EMI will have a market share of less than 40 percent
in Europe, the European Union's antitrust chief said on Friday,
citing the threshold which typically fuels regulatory concerns
over a dominant player.
"(The merged entity's) market share in the European Economic
Area (would be) below 40 percent on average," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing.
The European Commission had earlier on Friday cleared
Universal Music Group's $1.9 billion bid for EMI's recorded
music business after the Vivendi-owned company pledged
to sell assets which generate about a third of EMI's revenues.