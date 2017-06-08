Japan’s Universal accuses founder Okada of improper loan

| June 8
June 8 Universal Entertainment Corp, a
Japanese maker of slot machines, said on Thursday it was
investigating what it suspects was an improper transfer of funds
by Kazuo Okada, its founder and chairman, to a company he
controls.
In a statement on Universal's website issued under the name
of the company's president, Universal said it had found the
possibility of "fraudulent acts" related to a 2015 loan of
HK$135 million ($17.31 million) to an unnamed third party.
The statement says that all but HK$5 million of the loan was
subsequently transferred to Okada Holdings Limited, a company
controlled by Okada and his son, and that the purpose of the
loan was "to achieve personal benefit for Chairman Okada."
The statement says the transfer was carried out by Okada and
another director, Yoshinao Negishi. A week earlier, the company
said both men would not be reappointed to the board at its
annual shareholder meeting this month.
Okada could not be reached for comment. David Krakoff, a
lawyer who is representing Okada and Universal Entertainment in
an unrelated U.S. civil legal proceeding, did not respond to an
email or phone call requesting comment.
Negishi did not respond to messages to a social media
account seeking comment.
No one at Universal could be reached. The statement was
released in the evening Tokyo time after normal working hours.
The company's president, Jun Fujimoto, could not be reached
for comment.
Universal Entertainment said it has established an
investigative panel composed of three external lawyers to
further probe the transfer of funds, with an interim report
expected to be completed around the end of June.
Okada, who founded the predecessor of Universal in 1969 and
ranks among Japan's wealthiest people, has focused much of his
time recently on a $2.4 billion casino resort that opened
earlier this year in the Philippines. Okada has billed the
ambitious project as a way to tap into the growth of Asian
gaming and to diversify Universal's revenues beyond its mainstay
business of selling machines for pachinko, a mix of slot and
pinball that is the dominant form of gambling in Japan.
It is the not the first boardroom drama involving Okada, who
was ousted as a director of U.S. casino operator Wynn Resorts
in 2012 based on allegations by Wynn’s board that he
had wined and dined Philippine gaming officials in possible
violation of U.S. anti-bribery laws. Okada has denied these
allegations and is fighting Wynn in a civil lawsuit in Nevada
alleging his ouster was wrongful.
Separate from the boardroom battles, Okada and his companies
remain under investigation by the FBI over a $40 million payment
to a Manila-based consultant in 2010. The FBI's probe is focused
on whether the payment was aimed at helping Universal gain tax
and ownership concessions for the casino from the Philippine
government, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Universal and Okada have denied any wrongdoing and filed a
defamation lawsuit against Reuters in 2012 for its reporting on
the payments. The Tokyo District Court ruled in 2015 that
Universal's case was without merit. Last year the Tokyo High
Court upheld that ruling, dismissing Universal's appeal.
Universal has appealed to the Supreme Court of Japan.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Washington and Emi Emoto in
Tokyo; Editing by Amy Stevens)