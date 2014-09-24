Universal Music sues Monster over Beastie Boys music

| NEW YORK, Sept 24
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Two Universal Music Group
units sued Monster Beverage Corp on Wednesday for using
music co-owned by the Beastie Boys in a promotional video,
accusing the energy drink maker of copyright infringement.
The lawsuit, filed in New York federal court, comes three
months after the Beastie Boys obtained a $1.7 million verdict
against Monster over copyrights for the same music.
The latest lawsuit, filed by Capitol Records and
Universal-Polygram International Publishing, seeks at least $1.2
million for the infringement of five Beastie Boys recordings and
compositions.
Both lawsuits centered on an online video promoting an
annual snowboarding competition that Monster organizes and
sponsors in Canada called "Ruckus in the Rockies."
The video, which Monster had uploaded to YouTube, featured
the competition and an after-party attended by DJs, including
Z-Trip. It included a remix by Z-Trip of Beastie Boys songs.
It also concluded with a sentence saying "RIP MCA." Adam
Yauch, a Beastie Boys member who went by "MCA," died a day
before the May 2012 snowboarding event, after a battle with
cancer.
A federal jury in June awarded the Beastie Boys $1.7 million
for copyright infringement and false endorsement. Monster has
said it would appeal, and is seeking a new trial.
Songs at issue in both cases include Beastie Boys tunes such
as "Sabotage," "So Watcha Want" and "Make Some Noise."
Representatives for Monster and the Beastie Boys had no
immediate comment. A spokesman for Universal Music, a subsidiary
of Vivendi SA, declined comment.
The case is Capitol Records LLC v. Monster Energy Company,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-cv-7718.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)