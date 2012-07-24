New Issue-Universal Hospital Services sells $425 mln notes

July 24 Universal Hospital Services Inc on Tuesday sold $425 million of second lien senior secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNIVERSAL HOSPITAL AMT $425 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 655 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS