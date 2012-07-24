版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 04:56 BJT

New Issue-Universal Hospital Services sells $425 mln notes

July 24 Universal Hospital Services Inc 
on Tuesday sold $425 million of second lien senior secured
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and RBC
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: UNIVERSAL HOSPITAL

AMT $425 MLN    COUPON 7.625 PCT   MATURITY    08/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/07/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 655 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐