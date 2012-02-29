Universal Display slides on Samsung deal concerns

Feb 29 Universal Display Corp
shares fell 11 percent on Wednesday, after the LED supplier
warned payments from a new contract with Samsung Electronics
< 005930.KS > may not come in a steady stream, raising
concerns about its over dependence on the Korean company.
"Let me caution that individual quarters could still be very
lumpy, particularly in light of the timing of payments under our
new arrangement with Samsung," Chief Financial Officer Sid
Rosenblatt said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Universal said a large portion of its $15.3 million royalty
and license fee revenue in 2011 came from the company's patent
license agreement with Samsung.
Canaccord Genuity, which has a "hold" rating on the stock,
said while the company has turned profitable, much of
its success has been reliant on Samsung.
"We view the next year as critical to see if the company can
achieve the same degree of success with the other
major original equipment manufacturers starting their own
organic LED commercial production," the brokerage said in a
research note to clients.
The brokerage, however, raised it price target on the stock
by $1 to $36.
Shares of the company fell to $40.85 -- their lowest in a
month -- in early morning trade on the Nasdaq, but later
recouped some losses to trade at $41.78.
The stock has doubled since it hit a year low of $22.73 on
Aug. 8, excluding Wednesday's losses.