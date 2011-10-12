UPDATE 1- Universal Forest Q3 misses Street view

* Q3 shr $0.29 vs est $0.32
* Q3 rev $468.9 mln vs est $ 471.5 mln
Oct 12 Wood products maker Universal Forest
Products Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly
results hurt by weakness in its residential construction and
retail building materials markets.
The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company posted
third-quarter net income of $5.6 million, or 29 cents a share,
compared with $2.6 million, or 13 cents a share last year.
Net sales slid 2.4 percent to $468.9 million.
Sales in the company's residential construction segment
slipped 17 percent, while those in its retail building materials
division fell 5.4 percent.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 32 cents a
share on revenue of $471.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company supplies lumber, plastic, and other building
materials for the so-called do-it-yourself market, providing
consumers with the tools needed for personal projects.
Shares of the company closed at $25.94 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)