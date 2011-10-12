UPDATE 1- Universal Forest Q3 misses Street view

* Q3 shr $0.29 vs est $0.32

Oct 12 Wood products maker Universal Forest Products Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by weakness in its residential construction and retail building materials markets.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company posted third-quarter net income of $5.6 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with $2.6 million, or 13 cents a share last year.

Net sales slid 2.4 percent to $468.9 million.

Sales in the company's residential construction segment slipped 17 percent, while those in its retail building materials division fell 5.4 percent.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 32 cents a share on revenue of $471.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company supplies lumber, plastic, and other building materials for the so-called do-it-yourself market, providing consumers with the tools needed for personal projects.

