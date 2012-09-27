版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Universal Health credit agreement amendment a credit positive

Sept 27 Universal Health Services Inc : * Moody's: universal health's credit agreement amendment a credit positive; no

no rating impact

