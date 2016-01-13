SoundCloud inks licensing deal with Universal Music

Jan 11 Universal Music Group (UMG), a unit of
French media conglomerate Vivendi SA and SoundCloud
signed a deal on Wednesday that will allow the popular
audio-streaming firm to continue playing music owned by the
record label.
As part of the deal, Universal Music will gain access to
Berlin-based SoundCloud's promotional tools, analysis and data
to help its recording artists and songwriters earn more revenue.
Last year, SoundCloud was close to an agreement with Sony
Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal Music for
licenses to continue playing their songs and avoid potential
legal disputes. (reut.rs/1P0Yb26)
But media reports then indicated problems with the firm's
agreements with the record labels.
SoundCloud is a platform that enables people to upload,
record, promote, and share their music and other audio files.
Twitter Inc entered into a deal with SoundCloud
last year, which allows its users to play podcasts, music and
other audio clips direct from their timelines, or message feeds.
