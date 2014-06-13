Univision held preliminary sale talks with CBS, Time Warner - WSJ

June 12 The owner of Univision Communications
Inc have recently held preliminary talks about selling
the Spanish-language broadcaster with CBS Corp, Time
Warner Inc and other media companies, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The talks, however, appear to have gone nowhere, the people
said, citing the $20 billion Univision's owners are seeking for
company as an issue. (r.reuters.com/xew99v)
Univision spokeswoman Monica Talan said the company does not
comment on rumors. Univision is based in the United States, and
owned by Univision Communications Inc.
CBS representatives declined to comment on the report, while
representatives for Time Warner did not immediately respond to a
request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Univision's owner had also considered Mexican media
conglomerate Grupo Televisa SAB as a possible
buyer, the newspaper said. Grupo Televisa owns a minority stake
in Univision and supplies much of its programming.
The was no immediate comment from the relevant officials at
Grupo Televisa.
The talks are the latest sign of a rising tide of potential
megadeals in the telecoms, cable and satellite TV industry,
which is being roiled by Comcast Corp's proposed $45
billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc and AT&T's
talk to buy satellite TV provider DirecTV.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)