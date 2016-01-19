"La Cebolla?" Satirical website The Onion sells stake to Univision

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 19 Most business merger stories
have no need for a "this is not a joke" disclaimer, but this one
did: Spanish-language media giant Univision Communications Inc
announced a deal on Tuesday to buy a stake in humor
website "The Onion."
There was instant social media outpouring about what the
future holds for a site whose satirical news stories skewer
topics from gun ownership in the United States to the cliched
dullness of media articles about ordinary people.
La cebolla - Spanish for the onion - prompted some of the
wit. "Univision buys controlling stake in the @TheOnion. Will
now be called El Cebolla. Americans outraged at more jobs moving
out of the country," tweeted @charles_monsoon.
Univision said it acquired a stake in digital media company
Onion Inc, which also owns parody site ClickHole and digital
video network Onion Studios, as part of its efforts to expand
its reach among a younger audience and bolster its comedy
portfolio. In a statement, the company gave few details of the
transaction but extolled the growing role of comedy in culture
and the exchange of ideas, paying the satirical site a serious
compliment.
"The Onion has been, and continues to be, a leading force of
this phenomenon of intellectual, social, cultural and satirical
commentary online," said Isaac Lee, Univision's chief news and
digital officer and CEO of Fusion. Fusion is a multicultural
media company co-founded by Univision and Walt Disney Co
.
According to NPR, which earlier reported the news, Univision
has acquired a controlling stake.
The Onion's reputation for satire initially prompted Twitter
users to ask, "Really?"
News outlets sought to clarify that it was true. NPR (@NPR)
tweeted: "Area Satiric Publication The Onion Sold To Univision
(Seriously)."
Some on Twitter pondered what a combined company might look
like.
"Now that Univision bought @TheOnion, it's only a matter of
time before it merges with Fusion to become Funion," tweeted
Forbes reporter Ryan Mac (@RMac18).
Others said that Univision ownership could mean trouble for
The Onion, given a squabble last August when Republican
presidential hopeful Donald Trump ejected Univision anchor Jorge
Ramos from a press conference after he tried to ask a question.
"After learning it was purchased by Univision, Donald Trump
vows to build a 'great wall' around The Onion," tweeted Chuck
Edwards (@ItsChuckEdwards), referring to Trump's proposal to
build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
The Onion's website on Tuesday included a piece on Iranian
nuclear scientists flushing enriched uranium down the toilet and
a classically mock parochial article about people in Raleigh,
North Carolina commenting on the number of bugs in their homes.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley and Melissa Fares; Editing by
Frances Kerry)