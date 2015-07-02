CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Spanish language network Univision files for U.S. IPO

(Corrects to remove reference to Nasdaq in paragraph 7 as the
company has not yet determined which exchange it will list on)
July 2 Univision Holdings Inc, the owner of
Spanish language TV network Univision Network, filed for an
initial public offering of Class A common stock in the United
States.
The company also said it had extended a broadcasting
agreement with Grupo Televisa S.A.B., the world's
biggest provider of Spanish-language TV content, to "at least"
2030.
Univision has exclusive long-term broadcast and digital
rights to most of Televisa's programming within the United
States, including telenovelas, sports, reality series and news.
Televisa, among the company's top investors, will hold about
22 percent of the voting rights of Univision's common stock
under the new agreement.
Univision also counts Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence
Equity Partners, Texas Pacific Group, Thomas H. Lee Partners and
Saban Capital Group among its investors.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities
are among the underwriters to the IPO, Univision said in a
filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on
Thursday. (bit.ly/1KuDnwD)
New York-based Univision, which serves American Hispanics,
said it intends to list under the symbol "UVN".
Earlier this week, U.S. presidential candidate and real
estate mogul Donald Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit against
the company over its decision to stop broadcasting the Miss USA
pageant, which is co-owned by Trump. (reut.rs/1NxnIuo)
While officially announcing his candidacy on June 16, Trump
accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals to the
United States.
NBC also cut ties with the "Miss USA" and "Miss Universe"
pageants following Trump's comments.
Shares of U.S. media companies have risen 6.5 percent this
year, outperforming the overall market's 2.9 percent increase,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Univision's revenue rose 10.8 percent to $2.9 billion in
2014.
The company did not reveal how many shares would be offered
offer or their expected price, but quoted a nominal fundraising
amount of $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
