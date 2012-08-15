版本:
New Issue-Univision Communications sells $625 mln notes

Aug 15 Univision Communications Inc on
Wednesday sold $625 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
    Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays
Capital, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC. 

AMT $625 MLN    COUPON 6.75 PCT    MATURITY    09/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/15/2013
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/29/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 496 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

