Unmetric raises $5.5 mln as social media industry gains steam

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Unmetric, a "social media
intelligence" provider, has won $5.5 million in Series B
financing to build up its sales force, the company said
Thursday.
Unmetric provides its customers, including Subway and
Toyota, data on how their competitors' advertising campaigns or
customer service efforts are faring on services like Facebook
, Twitter and YouTube.
Unmetric is one of several start-ups that in the past three
years have built substantial businesses on top of Facebook and
Twitter, a reflection of how the social media industry has grown
into a mature ecosystem. This month, Twitter announced it has
confidentially filed for an initial public offering that is
expected by analysts to be worth $15 billion.
Companies that help monitor social media chatter and publish
content have been the targets of some of the largest technology
deals in recent years. In 2011, Salesforce paid more
than $300 million to buy Radian6, social media monitoring
service used by both Fortune 100 brands and law enforcement
agencies. A year later, Salesforce acquired Buddy Media, which
helps marketing departments publish content to their Facebook
and Twitter accounts, for more than $750 million.
Unmetric's new funding round is led by JAFCO Asia, the
venture capital firm headquartered in Singapore. JAFCO partner
Murli Ravi will join Unmetric's board, the company said.