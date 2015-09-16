UPDATE 1-News Corp to acquire video ad technology company Unruly

(Adds details, shares)
Sept 16 News Corp said it would buy
Unruly Holdings Ltd, a UK-based video advertisement technology
company, giving it the technology that analyzes historical
sharing behavior to predict the potential for video ads to go
viral.
Rupert Murdoch-controlled News Corp will pay 58 million
pounds ($89.60 million) in cash to Unruly and another 56 million
pounds if the company meets certain performance targets.
News Corp, whose revenue is largely dependent on its
newspaper holdings in the United States, Australia and Great
Britain, has been diversifying its business as readers shift to
digital media and newspapers advertising revenue slides.
Unruly, which will continue to be led by its three
co-founders, will operate as a separate business unit, reporting
to News UK Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks.
Unruly's acquisition is the first big announcement from the
company since Brooks rejoined News Corp earlier this month. She
was cleared of criminal charges in a phone-hacking scandal just
over a year ago.
Shares of News Corp, which owns the Wall Street Journal and
HarperCollins, were marginally down in early trading on the
Nasdaq.
($1 = 0.6473 pounds)
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)