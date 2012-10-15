版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 01:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Unum's Tailwind insurance-linked securities

Oct 15 Tailwind Holdings, LLC: * Moody's affirms unum's tailwind insurance-linked securities at baa1 (sf);

stable outlook * Rpt-moody's affirms unum's tailwind insurance-linked securities at baa1 (sf);

stable outlook

