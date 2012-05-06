Insurer's Unum Group's shares could rise: Barron's

NEW YORK May 6 U.S. disability insurer Unum
Group's shares, which now trade in the low $20s, could
rise 20 percent over the next 12 months, Barron's said.
The insurer, which pays benefits in the event of
policyholders becoming incapable of working, is now focusing on
profitability rather than market share, and that approach could
pay off in the long run, despite its lackluster first-quarter
results, the financial weekly said.
Quarterly earnings from the 164-year-old insurer, which was
formerly known as Union Mutual, missed analysts' estimates for
the third quarter in a row, as it was hurt by the poor
performance of its British arm.
"Unum seems to have... forsworn its onetime strategy of
building market share by aggressively undercutting rivals'
prices," Barron's said.