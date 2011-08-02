UPDATE 1-Unum Q2 profit beats Wall Street

* Q2 EPS $0.75 vs est. $0.72

* Co continues to see growth in FY11 oper EPS of 6-12 pct

Aug 2 Large disability insurer Unum Group posted a higher second-quarter profit, beating Wall Street expectations, helped by its U.S. and UK segments and Colonial Life unit.

For the second quarter, Unum posted a net income of $229.8 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $209.7 million, or 63 cents per share last year.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Unum's U.S. segment saw a marginal increase in operating income to $218.1 million, while its UK segment saw a 3.4 percent rise in operating income to $54.7 million.

Colonial Life reported a 2 percent increase in operating income to $75.2 million.

Unum's competitor Aflac Inc also posted a second-quarter profit beating market expectations on growth at its Japanese unit and a stronger yen.

Shares of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum closed at $23.59 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)