UPDATE 1-Unum Q2 profit beats Wall Street

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Q2 EPS $0.75 vs est. $0.72
* Co continues to see growth in FY11 oper EPS of 6-12 pct
Aug 2 Large disability insurer Unum Group posted a higher second-quarter profit, beating Wall Street expectations, helped by its U.S. and UK segments and Colonial Life unit.
For the second quarter, Unum posted a net income of $229.8 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $209.7 million, or 63 cents per share last year.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unum's U.S. segment saw a marginal increase in operating income to $218.1 million, while its UK segment saw a 3.4 percent rise in operating income to $54.7 million.
Colonial Life reported a 2 percent increase in operating income to $75.2 million.
Unum's competitor Aflac Inc also posted a second-quarter profit beating market expectations on growth at its Japanese unit and a stronger yen.
Shares of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum closed at $23.59 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei
* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)