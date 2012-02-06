UPDATE 2-Unum swings to Q4 loss on charge

* Q4 loss per share $1.45
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.78
* Took after-tax charge of $561.2 mln in Q4
* Sees 6-12 pct growth in oper income in 2012
Feb 6 Disability insurer Unum Group
swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a one-time charge
following its review of the long-term care business, and
maintained its 2012 outlook for operating income growth.
Unum said it expects growth in 2012 after-tax operating
income per share to be in the range of 6 percent to 12 percent,
including the effect of share buybacks of about $500 million.
The company took an after-tax charge of $561.2 million in
the fourth quarter after concluding that it will discontinue new
sales of group long-term care contracts during the first quarter
of 2012.
As part of the strategic review, the company will reclassify
the long-term care line of business from the Unum US segment to
the Closed Block segment, Unum said in a statement.
The company said the decisions will allow it to refine its
focus on markets that provide long-term opportunity.
"We are well-positioned financially to take this action, and
this decision does not impact the general financial guidance we
have provided for 2012," Chief Executive Thomas Watjen said in a
statement.
The insurer posted a net loss of $425.4 million, or a loss
of $1.45 per share, compared with a net income of $225.8
million, or 71 cents per share, last year.
Excluding charges, the company posted an operating income of
78 cents a share on an after-tax basis.
The company's operating income from its UK segment rose 11.6
percent to $53.7 million, while earnings from the U.S. segment
rose 7.5 percent to $208.6 million.
Last week Unum's competitor, Aflac Inc posted
quarterly results that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by more
money paid out in claims and higher operating costs.
Shares of the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company closed at
$23.65 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.