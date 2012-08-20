版本:
New Issue-Unum Group sells $250 mln notes

Aug 20 Unum Group on Monday sold $250
million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the active joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: UNUM GROUP 

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2042
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.436   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.79 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/23/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 287.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

