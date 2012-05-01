UPDATE 1-Unum Group misses estimates on lower UK segment profit

* Q1 adj EPS $0.73 vs est $0.76
* Sees growth in FY 2012 adj EPS at the low end of 6-12 pct
range
* Increases quarterly dividend by 24 pct
May 2 Unum Group's quarterly earnings
missed analysts' estimates for the third quarter in a row, as
the top U.S. disability insurer was hurt by lower operating
profit from its UK segment.
For the January-March quarter, the 164-year-old insurer,
which was formerly known as Union Mutual, earned $213.9 million,
or 73 cents per share, up from $223.6 million, or 71 cents per
share, a year ago. Excluding items, Unum earned 73 cents a
share.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 76
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unum UK's operating income fell 21 percent to $38.8 million
in the first quarter, hurt by higher average claim size and
higher claim volumes.
The insurer, which pays benefits in the event of
policyholders becoming incapable of working, said its US segment
reported a 5.8 percent rise in operating income to $205.9
million.
It expects growth in operating income per share for full
year 2012 to be at the low end of a range of 6 percent to 12
percent, including the effect of expected share repurchases.
Last week, Unum's competitor and Japan's No. 1 foreign
insurer Aflac Inc's quarterly results came ahead of Wall
Street estimates, boosted by stronger yen/dollar exchange rate
and a rise in investment income.
Unum increased its quarterly dividend by 24 percent to 13
cents per common share, which is expected to be paid in the
third quarter of 2012.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
$6.79 billion, closed at $23.73 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
They have risen 4 percent in the last three months,
underperforming a 5.69 percent growth in the S&P Insurance
Industry Index in the same period.