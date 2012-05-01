UPDATE 1-Unum Group misses estimates on lower UK segment profit

* Q1 adj EPS $0.73 vs est $0.76

* Sees growth in FY 2012 adj EPS at the low end of 6-12 pct range

* Increases quarterly dividend by 24 pct

May 2 Unum Group's quarterly earnings missed analysts' estimates for the third quarter in a row, as the top U.S. disability insurer was hurt by lower operating profit from its UK segment.

For the January-March quarter, the 164-year-old insurer, which was formerly known as Union Mutual, earned $213.9 million, or 73 cents per share, up from $223.6 million, or 71 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, Unum earned 73 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Unum UK's operating income fell 21 percent to $38.8 million in the first quarter, hurt by higher average claim size and higher claim volumes.

The insurer, which pays benefits in the event of policyholders becoming incapable of working, said its US segment reported a 5.8 percent rise in operating income to $205.9 million.

It expects growth in operating income per share for full year 2012 to be at the low end of a range of 6 percent to 12 percent, including the effect of expected share repurchases.

Last week, Unum's competitor and Japan's No. 1 foreign insurer Aflac Inc's quarterly results came ahead of Wall Street estimates, boosted by stronger yen/dollar exchange rate and a rise in investment income.

Unum increased its quarterly dividend by 24 percent to 13 cents per common share, which is expected to be paid in the third quarter of 2012.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $6.79 billion, closed at $23.73 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

They have risen 4 percent in the last three months, underperforming a 5.69 percent growth in the S&P Insurance Industry Index in the same period.