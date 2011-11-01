UPDATE 1-Unum Q3 misses estimates

* Q3 adj.EPS $0.74 vs est $0.75
* UK segment operating income falls 26 percent
Nov 1 Large disability insurer Unum Group
posted quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts'
estimates, hurt mainly by a decline in its UK segment.
For the third quarter, Unum posted net income of $205.6
million, or 69 cents per share, compared with $220.8 million, or
68 cents per share last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 74 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 75
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's U.S. segment saw a 7.2 percent increase in
operating income to $219.5 million, while its UK segment saw a
26.1 percent decrease in operating income to $34.9 million.
The company's Colonial Life segment reported a 5.6 percent
decrease in operating income to $70.3 million.
Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of a
policyholder becoming incapable of working.
Unum's competitor Aflac Inc , posted third-quarter
profit helped by a stronger yen.
Shares of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum closed at $22.82
on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)