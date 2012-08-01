UPDATE 1-Unum profit tops estimates; sets share buyback

* Q2 adj EPS $0.79 vs est $0.76

* Q2 oper income from U.S. business up 3.5 pct

* Authorizes $750 mln share buyback

Aug 1 Disability insurer Unum Group's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by the overall strength in its U.S. business, but it tempered its growth forecast for 2012 operating income.

The company now expects growth in per-share operating income to fall below its previously projected range of 6 percent to 12 percent, including the effect of expected share repurchases.

Separately, the company said it set a $750 million share buyback plan, replacing the previous authorization of $1 billion.

Although its group disability unit in the United States saw a 10.5 percent drop in operating income, growth in its group life unit, and supplemental and voluntary business more than made up for the fall.

However, the company's UK segment registered a 45.7 percent drop in operating income to $30 million.

"Our UK business is still not meeting our expectations," Chief Executive Officer Thomas Watjen said.

Net income was $216.4 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $227.6 million, or 74 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the 164-year-old insurer earned 79 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates by 3 cents.

Premium income from its U.S. business increased about 4 percent to $1.11 billion in the second quarter, while operating income was up 3.5 percent at $212.7 million.

Last week, Unum's competitor and Japan's No. 1 foreign insurer Aflac Inc posted operating profit in line with analysts' estimates and cut its total full-year operating profit forecast.

Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of a policyholder becoming incapable of working.

Shares of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum, which have lost about 20 percent in the last three months, closed at $18.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.