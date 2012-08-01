UPDATE 1-Unum profit tops estimates; sets share buyback

* Q2 adj EPS $0.79 vs est $0.76
* Q2 oper income from U.S. business up 3.5 pct
* Authorizes $750 mln share buyback
Aug 1 Disability insurer Unum Group's
quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by the overall
strength in its U.S. business, but it tempered its growth
forecast for 2012 operating income.
The company now expects growth in per-share operating income
to fall below its previously projected range of 6 percent to 12
percent, including the effect of expected share repurchases.
Separately, the company said it set a $750 million share
buyback plan, replacing the previous authorization of $1
billion.
Although its group disability unit in the United States saw
a 10.5 percent drop in operating income, growth in its group
life unit, and supplemental and voluntary business more than
made up for the fall.
However, the company's UK segment registered a 45.7 percent
drop in operating income to $30 million.
"Our UK business is still not meeting our expectations,"
Chief Executive Officer Thomas Watjen said.
Net income was $216.4 million, or 76 cents per share,
compared with $227.6 million, or 74 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the 164-year-old insurer earned 79 cents
per share, topping analysts' estimates by 3 cents.
Premium income from its U.S. business increased about 4
percent to $1.11 billion in the second quarter, while operating
income was up 3.5 percent at $212.7 million.
Last week, Unum's competitor and Japan's No. 1 foreign
insurer Aflac Inc posted operating profit in line with
analysts' estimates and cut its total full-year operating profit
forecast.
Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of a
policyholder becoming incapable of working.
Shares of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum, which have lost
about 20 percent in the last three months, closed at $18.60 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.