UPDATE 1-UPM closes Myllykoski deal, to decide on mills mid-Sept

* Finalises Myllykoski acquisition

* To decide future of acquired mills by mid-Sept

* To book 40 mln euros one-off gain in Q3

HELSINKI, Aug 2 Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene has finalised acquisition of debt-laden rival Myllykoski in a deal valued at about 900 million euros ($1.3 billion) and will decide by mid-September whether some mills will be closed.

Myllykoski has seven paper mills in Finland, Germany and the United States.

"As the transaction is now completed, we have access to detailed information on Myllykoski operations and business units and we can verify the various options," Jyrki Ovaska, head of UPM's paper business said in a statement late on Monday.

The takeover, unveiled in December last year and approved by the European Commission in July, is intended to boost a sector struggling with overcapacity and weak demand that has lasted for almost a decade.

UPM said it will book a non-recurring gain of around 40 million euros from the deal in the third quarter.

The firm expects the deal will boost cash flow immediately and earnings per share from 2012.

To finance the deal, UPM will issue 5 million new shares at a price of 10.84 euros per share to Myllykoski's and Rhein Paper's owners. In addition, it has also taken a loan of 800 million euros. ($1=.6950 Euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)