UPS CEO: Retailers could pay for late unplanned peak surge

ATLANTA Nov 17 United Parcel Service Inc's chief executive officer said on Monday the company's closer collaboration with major retailers should bring a smooth holiday season, but he said UPS would charge customers more or even refuse packages if last-minute sales by a major customer threaten the company's system.

"With the changes we've made, I feel very comfortable about peak (season) this year," David Abney told Reuters in an interview at UPS headquarters in Atlanta.

UPS has put in place what it describes as a "control tower" system to manage surges that have grown with the rise of e-commerce. Imposing additional charges or refusing delivery for existing customers would be "the exception versus the rule," Abney said.

Last year a late surge in pre-Christmas online retail sales left an estimated 2 million express packages undelivered in the United States. UPS, the world's largest package delivery company, was badly affected by the last-minute flood of packages. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Douglas Royalty)