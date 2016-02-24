With Deliv investment, UPS hopes to study same-day delivery market

| CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO Feb 24 United Parcel
Service Inc is investing in Deliv Inc as a way to study
the same-day delivery startup's business model and see how that
segment of the market evolves, the world's largest package
delivery company said on Wednesday.
"We don't participate in the on-demand business as much, and
the consumer side of this is still a bit of a mystery to us,"
said Rimas Kapeskas, managing director of the UPS Strategic
Enterprise Fund, the Atlanta-based company's corporate venture
arm.
"This is a rapidly evolving marketplace and we thought we
could learn more by being close to it," Kapeskas said in a phone
interview.
UPS will lead a $28 million funding round for Palo Alto,
California-based Deliv, although the company would not disclose
the size of its investment. UPS will take a minority stake in
Deliv and sit in on board meetings.
Deliv is an Uber-like startup that uses a fleet of contract
drivers, thus avoiding healthcare and other costs, to pick up
online orders from stores and malls for a fee.
The company has raised $40.5 million from investors
including Upfront Ventures, RPM Ventures and mall operators like
General Growth Properties.
The company is in 100 U.S. cities and handles last-mile
delivery for malls and retailers like Macy's Inc, Kohl's
Corp and Best Buy Co Inc.
"We are solving a different problem in the last mile," Deliv
Chief Executive Daphne Carmeli said in a phone interview, "and
they (UPS) are looking to learn that model and looking to learn
about growth in same-day delivery as we are interested to learn
from their success."
Traditional retailers use Deliv's crowdsourced same-day
delivery services as part of a strategy referred to as
"omnichannel." That means retailers increasingly see stores also
as distribution centers for e-commerce sales to local customers.
That allows traditional retailers to compete with the likes
of Amazon, which is pushing faster same-day delivery
services through its Prime Now package.
Satish Jindel, a logistics consultant and president of SJ
Consulting Group, described it as a "smart move" for UPS.
"For what is a few nickels and dimes for them, they get to
see how this model works, and if there's any validity to it they
can apply it in their own business," Jindel said. "But for
Deliv, this is like letting the fox in the henhouse by allowing
UPS to see how their model works."
(Editing by Peter Cooney)