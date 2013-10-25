UPS posts bigger quarterly profit

Oct 25 United Parcel Service Inc posted a bigger quarterly profit On Friday, led by demand in domestic ground shipments.

For the third quarter, the Atlanta-based company earned $1.10 billion, or $1.16 a share, compared with $469 million or 48 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue came in at $13.52 billion, up 3.4 percent over last year, mainly helped by U.S. e-commerce shipments and strong European export growth.