Small U.S. firms may struggle with new UPS, FedEx dimensional prices

CHICAGO Dec 29 United Parcel Service Inc
and FedEx Corp are rolling out new pricing
systems to curb online retailers' large package sizes, but
industry experts warn many small firms are unprepared and could
pay up to 50 percent more for shipping.
Starting Monday, UPS will no longer charge for U.S. ground
packages under 3 cubic feet by weight but by their "dimensional
weight."
Memphis-based FedEx will roll out the same change on Jan 5.
Instead of simply weighing a box, retailers must multiply
its length by its height and width, and then divide that by 166
to reach its dimensional weight.
"We believe this (dimensional weight pricing) will encourage
customers to reduce their package sizes," Bill Smith, UPS vice
president of marketing, told Reuters.
UPS and FedEx announced the change in May and have worked to
help customers adjust. But some small firms lack the resources
to change packaging and may switch to the U.S. Postal Service
(USPS), said Amine Khechfe, general manager of Endicia, which
offers shipping solutions for e-commerce vendors.
Under the new systems, according to Endicia, a woman's
shoulder bag weighing 2 pounds - shipped in a box measuring 19
by 15 by 5 inches - will have a dimensional weight of 9 pounds
and cost 45 percent more to ship.
Atlanta-based UPS says retailers are shipping lighter goods,
but have not shrunk the size of their packaging materials.
"We need to charge a fair value for use of our asset, which
in this case is space," FedEx spokesman Jess Bunn told Reuters.
Online retailers such as Amazon are expected to be
prepared. But smaller firms like Oregon-based Natura Health
Products would struggle: It expects to pay 36 percent more for
shipping many packages.
Natura sells nutritional supplement products, many for
cancer patients, and spends about $180,000 a year on shipping
through FedEx and USPS, said logistics manager Chris Thorsen. To
avoid such increases, the company will shift more shipping
business in 2015 to USPS. The share shipped by USPS will rise to
about 50 percent from 40 percent in 2014.
The USPS still charges by weight. In July, it announced some
price cuts to target e-commerce.
Research firm Morningstar estimates e-commerce will grow at
least 10 percent annually over the next five years. Analyst
Keith Schoonmaker said such growth and the new pricing model
will allow UPS and FedEx to let some of this low-yield business
to USPS.
