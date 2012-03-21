UPS-TNT deal to meet high funding appetite-sources

| LONDON, March 21
should not face problems funding its 5.2 billion euros
($6.9 billion) acquisition of TNT Express NV as
lenders and investors are eager to take part in the deal, four
people familiar with the matter said.
"With all the banks desperate for business, it's going to be
a walk in the park for UPS," said a lending banker, who declined
to be quoted since talks on the deal are private.
The U.S. package delivery firm, which agreed to acquire its
Dutch rival on Monday, aims to finance the deal through a
combination of $3 billion in cash and debt and the sources said
it has up to eight weeks to wrap up a definitive funding
package.
UPS is probably pushing at an open door with the banks since
the deal looks pretty certain to go through, making it less
risky to commit funds to, while a dearth of other deals has left
them with few alternative calls on their cash.
UPS is reviewing fundraising options including a bridge loan
and an issue of commercial paper - short-term facilities which
would then be refinanced through a bond or syndicated loan in a
classic scheme aimed at balancing UPS's debt maturities, sources
said.
UPS's strong AA- credit rating would give it the opportunity
to raise cheap funding to recoup some of its debt and strengthen
its balance sheet as corporate bond markets are very liquid at
the moment, the people said.
UPS has yet to appoint banks to finance the deal but
long-term M&A advisers Morgan Stanley, UBS and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), who advised UPS on
the TNT Express deal, are hoping to get key roles, the people
said, noting a large number of other banks were pitching to be
part of the deal too.
"All the banks are all over UPS at the moment", said a
second lending banker.
CREDIT RATING
UPS is expected to replicate a successful funding scheme ABB
used for its $3.9 billion acquisition of U.S.
electrical components maker Thomas & Betts.
ABB had mandated BAML to underwrite a $4 billion bridge loan
and had invited 12 to 15 relationship banks into the loan on
tickets of between $450 million and $250 million.
Yet the deal's implications on UPS's credit rating remain
unclear, sources said.
"It's not obvious. While a $3 billion deal would not be a
problem, at $7 billion, TNT starts to be a big deal", one of the
sources said.
Moody's on Monday placed UPS's Aa3 rating under review for
possible downgrade after the TNT Express deal.
In a note published on Monday, the rating agency said: "The
incremental debt incurred to fund a portion of the purchase
price when considered in conjunction with UPS' existing debt and
debt-like obligations could result in credit metrics at levels
no longer supportive of the Aa3 rating".
UPS, which has $4.1 billion in cash and $1.3 billion in
marketable securities, also carries about $11 billion in debt
and $12 billion of credit lines.
After the TNT purchase, UPS plans to spend a pretax $1.71
billion (1.3 billion euros) on implementation costs to achieve
synergies, expecting the deal to boost its earnings this year.
It sees the deal delivering annual cost savings of 400 to
550 million euros in four years and expects the deal to close in
the third quarter.