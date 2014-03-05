UPS to buy 1,000 propane-fueled delivery trucks

March 5 United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest courier company, said it would buy 1,000 propane-fueled delivery trucks and install an initial 50 fueling stations in the United States at a total cost of about $70 million.

The propane fleet will replace gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles used largely in rural areas in Louisiana and Oklahoma, UPS said on Wednesday.

UPS said it expected operations to begin mid-2014 and be completed early next year.

The company said it also planned to introduce propane-fueled vehicles in other U.S. states.