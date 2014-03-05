UPS to buy 1,000 propane-fueled delivery trucks

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest courier company, said it would buy 1,000 propane-fueled delivery trucks and install an initial 50 fueling stations in the United States at a total cost of about $70 million.
The propane fleet will replace gasoline- and diesel-fueled vehicles used largely in rural areas in Louisiana and Oklahoma, UPS said on Wednesday.
UPS said it expected operations to begin mid-2014 and be completed early next year.
The company said it also planned to introduce propane-fueled vehicles in other U.S. states.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing