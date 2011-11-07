UPDATE 2-UPS plans 55,000 holiday hires, up 10 pct

* UPS hired 50,000 seasonal workers in 2010
* Company says it expects a "solid" holiday season
* "Peak week" volume expected to be up 6 percent
* UPS does not predict volume for entire 2011 season
(Updates with details on 2011 and 2010 seasons, FedEx plans
for the season, share price)
Nov 7 United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) said on
Monday it plans to hire 55,000 seasonal workers during the
holiday shipping season, up from 50,000 a year ago, due to
"solid" shopping activity and an increase in global volume.
A strong wave of shipping activity in the final days
leading up to Christmas is expected to fuel holiday delivery
volume. Holiday deliveries are a closely watched indicator of
overall economic health and customer sentiment.
While not giving projections for the overall season, the
world's largest package delivery said it expects a 6 percent
increase in delivery volume during "peak week," or the
seven-day stretch leading up to Christmas. It expects to
deliver more than 120 million packages around the world during
this period, compared with 113 million delivered during the
same period last year.
The company shipped 440 million packages during the entire
holiday season a year ago. A spokesman said the company is not
projecting 2011's total volume.
FedEx Corp (FDX.N), UPS's chief rival, said last month it
plans to add 20,000 seasonal workers, up 15 percent from the
17,000 it hired in 2010. FedEx expects a 12 percent jump in
volume, to a total of 260 million packages, during the season
because of increases in online shopping.
UPS said that the growth of e-commerce is increasingly
condensing the holiday's highest-volume shipping period as more
and more buyers wait until later in the season to buy items
that need to be shipped. For decades, volumes remained high
through the month separating Thanksgiving and Christmas, but
now the last two weeks before Christmas are the highest
volume.
This makes the period "more of a nail-biter than it used to
be," UPS Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn said in an
interview with Reuters last month.
The 55,000 UPS seasonal hires will work throughout the
country as loaders and unloaders, and assist drivers.
"Early indications point to a solid holiday shopping and
shipping season," UPS Chief Marketing Officer Alan Gershenhorn
said in a press release.
Even though it does not give projections on the entire
season, the company said it expects volume in half of the last
10 days before Christmas will approach or exceed 25 million
packages a day. That compares with average daily volume of
about 15 million.
In 2010, UPS reported our days of volume exceeding 24
million deliveries during the season.
This year, the peak shipping day is expected to be Dec. 22,
with delivery volume approaching 26 million. The peak air day
should be Dec. 23, with more than 6 million air packages
delivered.
Shares of UPS were down less than 1 percent Monday, trading
at $69.40.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Gunna Dickson)