Higher profit seen from UPS; macro comment awaited

By Lynn Adler

Oct 25 United Parcel Service (UPS.N) is expected to deliver a stronger set of third-quarter results on Tuesday, driven by price increases, cost cuts and technology that improved efficiency in a weak global economy.

And it will likely be its comments on the macro-economic outlook that will attract most attention as the world's biggest package delivery company enters the peak delivery season.

UPS and rival FedEx Corp (FDX.N) are considered economic bellwethers because of the sheer volume of packages they handle: an average of about 15.6 million a day for UPS and 8 million for FedEx. The value of packages handled by UPS trucks and planes each year is equivalent to about 6 percent of U.S. gross domestic product and 2 percent of global GDP.

"Their macro commentary is really going to be keyed upon by a lot of people," said Jason Seidl, an analyst at Dahlman Rose & Co.

At its first analyst meeting in more than three years in September, UPS said it still expected record results this year even in the face of a weak economic rebound. [ID:nS1E78C0SB]

For the latest quarter, Atlanta-based UPS is expected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, up from 93 cents a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue is expected to rise to about $13.2 billion from $12.2 billion.

UPS has forecast earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.40 this year on the back of cost cuts and higher shipping rates.

"Even if you have flat or slightly declining numbers, you can still be profitable or increase your profitability if you're able to increase price," said Keith Schoonmaker, an analyst at Morningstar in Chicago, who expects UPS to report relatively flat domestic package deliveries for the quarter.

The slow holiday shipping season for goods from Asia could actually be a boon for the express package deliveries that are UPS's and FedEx's bread and butter, analysts said.

Retailers and other companies have kept inventories lean because of low consumer confidence.

But if consumer demand rises with the slowly improving economy, and as online sales escalate, it would increase the need for on-time deliveries from these two companies that deliver far faster than ship or rail.

FedEx on Monday forecast record holiday shipments, mainly due to online shopping, and said it planned to add 20,000 seasonal workers to handle the volume. [ID:nN1E79N0C7].

UPS shipped an average 12.6 million packages per day domestically and 2.3 million internationally in the second quarter.

It has said it expects earnings per share to rise by 10 percent to 15 percent and revenue to increase 6 percent to 8 percent annually from 2011 to 2016.

UPS shares rose 1.2 percent to $70.87 on Monday, and are down 2.4 percent so far this year. The Dow Jones Transportation average .DJT has declined 4 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)