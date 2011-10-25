CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-UPS reports higher profit, affirms outlook

* Q3 EPS $1.06 vs 99 cents year ago

* Adjusted profit 93 cents year ago

* Revenue $13.17 bln, matching Wall St view (Corrects third paragraph to show adjusted profit of 93 cents was a year earlier)

Oct 25 United Parcel Service (UPS.N) reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and affirmed its outlook for record 2011 results, .

The world's largest package delivery company said third-quarter net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $1.06 per share, from $991 million, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for a one-time item, the profit was 93 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $13.17 billion, matching the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)