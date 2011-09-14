UPS offers consumers more options as "etail" grows

| LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept 14
is launching a new service in time for the peak holiday
shipping season that gives residential consumers -- a growing
portion of its business -- more control over when and how their
packages are delivered.
The flexible shipments are a response to consumer
frustration with missed packages as "e-tailing," or purchases
made by consumers on the Internet for home delivery, is
escalating.
UPS My Choice, a free service, as well as a premium
membership, increase chances of successful first-time delivery
as consumers get alerts and details on the specific timeframe
for a shipment.
Chief Executive Scott Davis declined to estimate likely
revenue from the new service, which he said will "make the
missed delivery notice extinct, a fossil from the past."
The world's largest package delivery company, citing
figures from research firm comScore, noted a record $32.6
billion in retail online holiday spending last year.
E-tailing sales could be even bigger this year despite the
overall sluggishness of the economy and is a growth segment for
UPS, said Alan Gershenhorn, the company's chief marketing
officer.
Davis and Gershenhorn made the announcement in New York on
Wednesday, and other UPS executives met with reporters in
Louisville, where the company began its first investor meeting
in more than three years.
UPS notes an estimate of nearly $279 billion in U.S. online
retail sales in 2015, up sharply from $176 billion in 2010,
citing a Forrester forecast.
UPS delivers to more than 100 million U.S. residential
addresses annually. Residential deliveries driven by e-commerce
account for 35 percent of the company's total domestic
shipments.
Fifteen years ago, just 10 percent of the company's U.S.
shipments were to residential customers. UPS averaged 13.3
million package deliveries daily domestically in 2010, of a
total global 15.6 million daily average.
The new steps are being taken largely in response to
feedback on customer frustration over missed residential
shipments, or missing shipments when packages were left without
requiring signatures., UPS executives said.
Television retailer QVC Inc is among the initial wave of
companies offering its customers self-service deliveries
through UPS's My Choice services.
The services, available Oct. 3, will debut in the U.S. and
could be expanded globally.
Tim Borrell, senior director of marketing at UPS, said the
new services are unique to UPS.
The free My Choice option gives consumers a day's notice
via phone, e-mail or text alerts, giving a four-hour delivery
window. Consumers can electronically authorize release of a
package that needs a signature, or for a $5 fee they can
reroute the package to another address or deliver it to a UPS
Store.
UPS My Choice Premium Membership, for a $40 annual fee,
adds an online delivery calendar that shows status of the
shipment as well as a two-hour delivery window. A $5 fee is
charged only when a package does get delivered within that
window.
