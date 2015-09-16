UPDATE 2-UPS must face New York lawsuit over illegal cigarette shipments

(Adds UPS statement)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 16 A federal judge said New York
State and New York City may pursue a lawsuit accusing United
Parcel Service Inc of illegally delivering more than
683,000 cartons of untaxed cigarettes in the state, depriving
them of millions of dollars in taxes.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan rejected
UPS' argument that the lawsuit, which sought more than $181
million of damages and penalties, did not properly allege that
it delivered contraband cigarettes to unauthorized recipients,
or did so deliberately.
"The amended complaint alleges that UPS knowingly delivered
enormous quantities of unstamped, untaxed cigarettes to persons
throughout the United States, including the State and the City,"
Forrest wrote on Wednesday. "That is sufficient."
UPS was accused of having since 2010 illegally shipped
unstamped cartons of cigarettes to unlicensed wholesalers,
unlicensed retailers and residences, often from smoke shops on
Indian reservations within New York.
The lawsuit claimed that this violated UPS' October 2005
agreement with the state not to ship cigarettes to unlicensed
dealers and individual consumers.
It also alleged violations of the federal Contraband
Cigarette Trafficking Act, a federal racketeering law, and
various state laws.
In a statement, UPS said it will continue to defend
vigorously against charges it knowingly shipped cigarettes to
unlicensed dealers or consumers and "will terminate service when
it appears that a shipper is violating UPS policy."
Another Manhattan federal judge, Edgardo Ramos, in March
said the state and city may pursue a similar lawsuit against UPS
rival FedEx Corp over the shipment of nearly 400,000
cartons of cigarettes.
A carton of cigarettes usually contains 10 packs.
In seeking a dismissal, UPS had also argued that many of the
suspect deliveries may have contained other tobacco products,
such as cigars.
Forrest, however, said this would not absolve it of
liability for delivering unstamped cigarettes.
The judge did dismiss claims under the federal Prevent All
Cigarette Trafficking Act, and a state public health law.
A spokesman for New York City's Law Department said the city
is pleased that it can pursue its "most significant claims"
against UPS, as "part of a comprehensive city effort to halt
illegal shipments of cigarettes into the city."
Matt Mittenthal, a spokesman for New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman, said that office is also pleased with the
decision, which advances the state's effort to address "the
public health catastrophe caused by cigarette smoking."
The case is New York et al v. United Parcel Service Inc,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-01136.
