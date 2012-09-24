New Issue-UPS sells $1.75 bln in 3 parts

Sept 24 United Parcel Service Inc on Monday sold $1.75 billion of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and UBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $375 MLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.835 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.159 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 50 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.45 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.867 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.465 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $375 MLN COUPON 3.625 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.754 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.694 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 80 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS