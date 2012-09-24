New Issue-UPS sells $1.75 bln in 3 parts

UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
Sept 24 United Parcel Service Inc on Monday sold $1.75 billion of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and UBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $375 MLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.835 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.159 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 50 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.45 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.867 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.465 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $375 MLN COUPON 3.625 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.754 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.694 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 80 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.