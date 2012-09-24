版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 04:03 BJT

New Issue-UPS sells $1.75 bln in 3 parts

Sept 24 United Parcel Service Inc on
Monday sold $1.75 billion of senior notes in three parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and UBS were
the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $375 MLN    COUPON 1.125 PCT   MATURITY    10/01/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.835   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 1.159 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 50 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.45 PCT    MATURITY    10/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.867   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 2.465 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 75 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
    
TRANCHE 3
AMT $375 MLN    COUPON 3.625 PCT   MATURITY    10/01/2042
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.754   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 3.694 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 80 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐