UPS to restructure New England pension plan, take $896 mln charge

Aug 24 United Parcel Service said it
will restructure pension liabilities for about 10,200 employees
and take a related one-time charge of $896 million in the third
quarter ending September.
In a deal with the New England Teamsters and Trucking
Industry Pension Fund, the company will move its employees to a
new pension plan pool that was established to make it more
attractive for new employers to join the fund.
The $896 million charge represents the present value of the
company's $2.1 billion withdrawal liability from the original
pool, which it will pay over the next 50 years, UPS said.
The withdrawal, which is subject to approval by local
unions, will be effective Sept. 16.
UPS and the pension fund agreed to a contribution rate that
will ensure that UPS employees do not see a reduction in their
pension benefits. The company said it will not be required to
increase cash contributions for 10 years.
UPS shares closed at $75.72 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Friday.