版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 21:20 BJT

UPS to charge by size for U.S. ground packages

June 17 United Parcel Service Inc, the world's biggest package delivery company, said it will start charging by size of packages for all ground services in the United States, as it looks to offset rising fuel costs.

Rival FedEx Corp announced a similar pricing plan along with an increase in fuel surcharge in May.

UPS' new pricing, which will be implemented from Dec. 29, will also include packages to Canada, the company said.

UPS already charges by bulk, in addition to weight, for air shipments. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐