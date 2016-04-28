UPS comfortable with China growth, concerned about Brexit - CFO

CHICAGO, April 28 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc is confident China's economic growth rate has stabilized and the company is expanding its services by offering more ecommerce and export options to Chinese small and medium-sized businesses, a top executive said on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz said that Europe is showing signs of growth and the company has been growing market share there, but he added that if the United Kingdom exits the European Union it could create barriers to trade. (Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)