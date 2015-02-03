UPS warns e-commerce volume hard to forecast, to add surcharge

Feb 3 United Parcel Service Inc on
Tuesday reported a disappointing peak holiday season and warned
that U.S. online shopping habits are hard to predict and getting
it wrong will slice into profits.
"It (forecasting E-commerce) is both hard for our customers
and for us," Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn told Reuters on
Tuesday after UPS reported that fourth-quarter profit fell but
forecast earnings within the range of estimates.
Aside from two major peaks around Black Friday, the biggest
U.S. shopping day in terms of sales, and just before Christmas,
UPS ended up with what Kuehn called a "U-shaped peak season," as
demand fell off between those spikes. The troughs meant higher
costs for UPS, the world's largest package delivery company,
which mobilized more workers and equipment for a more evenly
spread holiday season.
This year UPS plans to "right size" operations on a daily
basis to react to short-term forecasts and reduce costs, Kuehn
said.
The Atlanta-based company will also begin applying
surcharges to deliver residential packages. UPS said it costs
three times as much to deliver packages to a home than to a
business, which receive more packages in a single stop.
UPS' poor 2014 holiday season followed a disastrous peak
season in 2013, when a late surge in online shopping demand
caught UPS and main rival FedEx Corp off guard.
According to shipment-tracking software developer ShipMatrix
Inc, some 1.3 million packages were left undelivered by UPS on
Christmas Eve and more than 600,000 by FedEx.
After that bad Christmas, 2014 was all about what UPS Chief
Executive Officer David Abney described as "protecting the
brand" on a conference call on Tuesday.
Both UPS and FedEx worked closely with retailers last year
to forecast holiday season volumes.
While UPS preannounced in January that its fourth-quarter
profit would be lower than expected, FedEx reaffirmed its
earnings outlook for fiscal 2015 ending May 31.
John Haber, CEO of Spend Management Experts, which helps
clients manage logistics costs, said UPS' planned surcharges
will make it harder for e-commerce companies to offer free
shipping - a feature U.S. consumers have come to expect.
"Companies need to continue to explore all viable options
from a carrier standpoint and should be evaluating them now,"
Haber said. "It's clear that cost increases are on the horizon
in 2015."
