UPS sees higher profit as revenue grows

NEW YORK, April 27 United Parcel Service Inc reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday as revenue grew across its domestic, international and supply chain and freight segments.

The Atlanta-based company posted first-quarter net income of $1.158 billion, or $1.32 per share, up 2.4 percent from $1.131 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.29. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
